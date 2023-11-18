Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,248 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MGV stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

