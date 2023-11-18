Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 282 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $287.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $288.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.