Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 108 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 490.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $521.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

