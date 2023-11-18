Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock worth $5,983,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PINS stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.