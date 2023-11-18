Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock worth $5,983,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
