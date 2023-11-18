Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $533,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

