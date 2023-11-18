Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $115.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

