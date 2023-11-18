Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,102,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.