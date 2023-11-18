Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

