Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.62.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

