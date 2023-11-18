Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 373 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $127.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 537,701 shares of company stock worth $73,781,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

