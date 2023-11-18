Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC) Holdings Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 18.68% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October in the second quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October in the first quarter valued at $340,000.

BATS:QTOC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

