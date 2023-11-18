Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 131,648 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPRFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 2.03% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

