Boston Partners Sells 28,857 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.29% of AXIS Capital worth $59,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 593,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 763.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 252,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

AXS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

