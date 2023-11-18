Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

