Boston Partners Has $50.13 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,079,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,986 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.60% of Laureate Education worth $50,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,664,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.23 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

