Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.68% of Acuity Brands worth $85,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $181.67 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.