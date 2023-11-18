Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.50% of Haemonetics worth $65,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics



Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.



