Boston Partners Sells 41,935 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.94% of Arrow Electronics worth $74,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

ARW stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

