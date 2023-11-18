Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,931 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.32% of Concentrix worth $55,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $30,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $42,962,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,087.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

