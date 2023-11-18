HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,016 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $62,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

