Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $34.15 Million Investment in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 401,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of SPX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $592,046. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

