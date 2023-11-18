Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 114,734 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,734 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $64,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

