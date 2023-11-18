Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $66,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.64. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

