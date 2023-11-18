Boston Partners Raises Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ITT were worth $100,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.49.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.