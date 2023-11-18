Boston Partners Buys 113,804 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.39% of Robert Half worth $111,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

