Boston Partners Invests $137.15 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,038,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,148,000. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Progressive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

