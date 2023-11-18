Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163,425 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.80% of International Game Technology worth $112,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $21,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

