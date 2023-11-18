Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.56% of Resideo Technologies worth $118,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $16.77 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

