Boston Partners Has $120.32 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $120,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

