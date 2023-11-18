Boston Partners Has $126.49 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.45% of Arch Capital Group worth $126,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 450,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 152,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

