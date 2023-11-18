Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.36% of Belden worth $134,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDC stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

