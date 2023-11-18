Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $699,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TT opened at $228.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $229.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average is $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

