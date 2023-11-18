Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 29,080 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.26.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

