Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PDP stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

