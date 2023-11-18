Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 318.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

