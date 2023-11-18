Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.04 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

