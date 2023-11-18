Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $281.24 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

