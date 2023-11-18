Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 726 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

