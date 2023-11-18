137,668 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 137,668 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after buying an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

