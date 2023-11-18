Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $77.30 Million Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,730 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $77,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

