Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,549 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Quanta Services worth $77,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 164,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

