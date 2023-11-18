Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

