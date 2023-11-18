Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,855 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,855 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 114,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

