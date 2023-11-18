Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,650 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of National Beverage worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

National Beverage stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

