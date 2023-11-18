Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $180.69 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $180,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $305.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.