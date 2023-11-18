Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,730 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after purchasing an additional 412,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 330,967 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CUZ opened at $19.98 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

