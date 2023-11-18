East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

