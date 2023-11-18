US Bancorp DE Sells 8,346 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

