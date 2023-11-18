US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.78% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 190,213 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 68,296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.