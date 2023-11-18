US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $166.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

